BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank issues 0.200 pct bond of CHF 400 million
* Has issued a 0.200 pct bond of 400 million Swiss francs ($402.45 million) (with reopening) on 22 March 2017 with a maturity of eight years
May 8 Starrag Group Holding AG :
* Q1 EBIT 2.8 million Swiss francs ($3.04 million) versus 3.6 million Swiss francs year ago
* Q1 net income 0.2 million Swiss francs versus 2.6 million Swiss francs year ago
* Q1 revenue increased organically by 6.7 pct to 93.5 million Swiss francs
* Stands by its targets for 2015 communicated in March Source text - bit.ly/1EU2Vyr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9224 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, March 23 The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) PLANT MW TIME PERIOD LEAD OPERATOR CURRENT OUTAGES Beznau 1 365 Mar 13, 2015 - Apr 30, 2017 Axpo (1)