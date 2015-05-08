BRIEF-Verizon to redeem debt securities
* Verizon - will redeem $514 million of 6.100pct notes due 2018 and $533 million of 5.50pct notes due 2018 on April 24, 2017
May 8 Royal Mail Plc
* Moya Greene has joined board of Great-West Lifeco Inc. As a non-executive director with effect from 7 may 2015.
LONDON, March 23 Britain's markets watchdog has resumed its investigation into payments made by Barclays in the course of a 2008 emergency fundraising, after reviewing new evidence that could see it reconsider a 50 million-pound ($62 million) fine imposed in 2013.