Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
May 8 Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc
* Europe revpar was up 5.8%
* Asia, middle east & africa revpar was up 6.2%
* Greater china revpar was up 2.4%
* Strong q1 performance with revpar growth in all regions Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.