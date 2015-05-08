May 8 BBA Aviation Plc :

* Group trading was in line with our expectations with group revenue 5 pct lower than prior year

* Group revenue up 3 pct on organic basis (excluding impact of exchange rates, fuel prices, acquisitions, disposals)

* In aftermarket services revenue grew by 2 pct on an organic basis

* Revenue in flight support grew by 3 pct on an organic basis from Jan. 1 to April 25, 2015