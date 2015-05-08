Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
May 8 Pendragon Plc
* Q1 underlying profit before tax increasing by 10.4 per cent
* Performance of group is in line with expectations for full year
* Continuing used car initiatives helped used gross profit grow by 2.9% as we grew revenue by 8.4% on a like for like basis
* Aftersales gross profit grew by 3.6% on a like for like basis
* New gross profit increased 9.9% on a like for like basis, as a result of strong margin and volume improvement in period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.