BRIEF-Trajano Iberia to propose complementary dividend of 0.14 euro/shr
* To propose complementary dividend of 0.14 euros ($0.15) per share
May 8 Sparebank 1 SMN :
* Q1 net income 441 million Norwegian crowns ($58.94 million)versus 500 million crowns year ago
* Q1 loan losses 22 million crowns versus 17 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net interest income 467 million crowns versus 412 million crowns year ago
* Says the aim is achieve a CET1 ratio of 13.5 pct in 2016 through profit retention and moderate growth Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 7.4823 Norwegian crowns)
