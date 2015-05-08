May 8 Sparebank 1 SMN :

* Q1 net income 441 million Norwegian crowns ($58.94 million)versus 500 million crowns year ago

* Q1 loan losses 22 million crowns versus 17 million crowns year ago

* Q1 net interest income 467 million crowns versus 412 million crowns year ago

* Says the aim is achieve a CET1 ratio of 13.5 pct in 2016 through profit retention and moderate growth Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 7.4823 Norwegian crowns)