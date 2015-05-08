May 8 Barloworld Ltd

* Produced a solid result in six months to 31 March 2015

* Headline Earnings Per Share (HEPS) from continuing operations are expected to be 10% to 20% (31 cents to 62 cents) higher

* Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS) are expected to be 25% to 35% (124 cents to 173 cents) lower than 494 cents in prior period