Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
May 8 Savills Plc :
* Savills response to UK election result
* "We expect much of deferred demand from pre-election period to flow back into prime market over remainder of 2015 and 2016"
* On supply side, it will still take some time for high levels of available stock that have built during a long period of pre-election caution to be absorbed
* Political certainty is also likely to prevent a dip in housebuilding, as planning policies put in place prior to election gain further traction
* Expect biggest growth to be outside of capital, with strongest medium-term prospects in remainder of south of country given expected pattern of economic growth
* Savills 5-year mainstream forecasts are +19.3 percent as a UK average and +10.4 percent in london
* Improvements in London market are likely to be sufficient to trigger a renewed ripple effect into markets beyond capital
* Expect mainstream housing markets to pick up a little momentum over short term,
* It is in prime markets outside London where we expect to see greatest value increase
* "We expect that would-be sellers who had adopted a "wait and see" approach pre election will now bring more stock to market"
* "We expect mainstream housing markets to pick up a little momentum over short-term"
* High returns and comparative political stability that UK offers to international investors are likely to continue to make it destination of choice for global cross-border investors in real estate
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.