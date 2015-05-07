May 7 Parken Sport & Entertainment A/S :

* Q1 revenue 231.1 million Danish crowns ($34.98 million) versus 239.2 million crowns year ago

* Q1 operating loss 33.3 million crowns versus loss 0.9 million crowns year ago

* Due to increased investments in F.C. København and unfavorable market conditions, sees 2015 revenue of about 1.10 billion crowns and pre-tax loss in a range of 15 - 25 million crowns

* Earlier expected revenue in 2015 of about 1.15-1.20 billion crowns and pre-tax profit of 40 - 50 million crowns

