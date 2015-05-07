Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 7 Novabase SA :
* Reports Q1 turnover of 54.1 million euros ($61 million) versus 51.6 million euros a year ago
* Q1 net profit is 1.9 million euros versus 1.6 million euros a year ago (up by 23 pct year-on-year)
* Q1 EBITDA is 4.0 million euros versus 3.6 million euros a year ago
* Says is confident to achieve 2015 goals Source text: bit.ly/1AHSWIx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order