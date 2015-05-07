May 7 Societe de la Tour Eiffel SA :
* AG Insurance enters into capital of Societe de la Tour
Eiffel
* SMA group exercised 1,660,920 warrants allowing the
subscription of 913,506 shares for an amount approximately 53
million euros ($59.72 million)
* The result of all transactions will be a strengthening of
capital of STE of 180.4 million euros
* SMA group signs deal to sell warrants with AG finance
enabling to subscribe to a capital increase amount of STE
amounting to 40.2 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8875 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)