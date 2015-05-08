May 8 Belgacom Nv

* Belgacom group generated in Q1 of 2015 an underlying revenue of 1,479 million euro, an increase of 5.5 pct

* First-quarter 2015 underlying group ebitda totaled 423 million euro, 3.8 pct higher

* "We can therefore with confidence reiterate our 2015 outlook." - CEO

* Board of directors also confirmed intention to return stable total gross dividend of eur 1.50 per share over result of 2015 and 2016.