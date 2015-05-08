BRIEF-Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment says unit signs contract worth 27.9 mln dinars
* Unit signs contract worth 27.9 million dinars with unit of Kuwait's KNPC to establish environmental fuel reserve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
(Adds Q1 into the headline and corrects net profit value to 312 million euros from 132 million euros.)
May 8 Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA :
* Q1 2015 net profit 312 million euros ($350.06 million) versus 132 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 revenue 5,756 million euros versus 5,843 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 provisions 615 million euros versus 643 million euros year ago
* As of Q1 2015 solvency 1 ratio at 165 percent
* As of Q1 2015 CET 1 ratio at 11.3 percent
* Combined ratio at March 31, 2015 at 95.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, March 23 India's finance ministry has called bankers into a meeting on Friday to discuss setting up a new facility to absorb surplus cash in the banking system, according to a letter sent to all heads of lenders seen by Reuters on Thursday.