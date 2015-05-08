BRIEF-Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment says unit signs contract worth 27.9 mln dinars
* Unit signs contract worth 27.9 million dinars with unit of Kuwait's KNPC to establish environmental fuel reserve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
May 8 Ageas Sa
* Insurance solvency ratio at 222 pct and group solvency at 226 pct
* Group net profit at 241 million euro, positively impacted by general account net profit of 44 million euro mainly due to reduced RPN(I) liability
* Insurance net profit up 37 pct to 198 million euro, with all segments contributing
* Operating margin guaranteed at 91 bps versus 98 bps
* Q1 combined ratio at 96.5 pct versus 102.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit signs contract worth 27.9 million dinars with unit of Kuwait's KNPC to establish environmental fuel reserve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
MUMBAI, March 23 India's finance ministry has called bankers into a meeting on Friday to discuss setting up a new facility to absorb surplus cash in the banking system, according to a letter sent to all heads of lenders seen by Reuters on Thursday.