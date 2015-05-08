BRIEF-Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment says unit signs contract worth 27.9 mln dinars
* Unit signs contract worth 27.9 million dinars with unit of Kuwait's KNPC to establish environmental fuel reserve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
May 8 Ageas Sa
* Antonio Cano will replace Barry Smith, who has expressed his desire to retire
* Appointment of Antonio Cano as chief operating officer (coo) with effect from Oct. 1 2015
* Antonio Cano will be replaced as CEO of AG Insurance by Hans de Cuyper, currently CFO of AG Insurance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, March 23 India's finance ministry has called bankers into a meeting on Friday to discuss setting up a new facility to absorb surplus cash in the banking system, according to a letter sent to all heads of lenders seen by Reuters on Thursday.