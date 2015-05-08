May 8 Ageas

* Ageas and BNP Paribas close agreement to purchase CASHES

* Deal to allow BNP to purchase outstanding cashes under condition that these are converted into Ageas shares, leading to a proportionate settlement of the rpn

* The agreement between Ageas and BNP Paribas will expire year-end 2016.

* As per March 31 2015, 37.06 pct of cashes originally issued were still outstanding. Related rpn(i) liability amounted to eur 431 million at that date.