BRIEF-Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment says unit signs contract worth 27.9 mln dinars
* Unit signs contract worth 27.9 million dinars with unit of Kuwait's KNPC to establish environmental fuel reserve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
May 8 Ageas
* Ageas and BNP Paribas close agreement to purchase CASHES
* Deal to allow BNP to purchase outstanding cashes under condition that these are converted into Ageas shares, leading to a proportionate settlement of the rpn
* The agreement between Ageas and BNP Paribas will expire year-end 2016.
* As per March 31 2015, 37.06 pct of cashes originally issued were still outstanding. Related rpn(i) liability amounted to eur 431 million at that date. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, March 23 India's finance ministry has called bankers into a meeting on Friday to discuss setting up a new facility to absorb surplus cash in the banking system, according to a letter sent to all heads of lenders seen by Reuters on Thursday.