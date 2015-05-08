UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 8 Josef Manner & Comp AG :
* Q1 revenue of 41.4 million euros ($46 million), up 1.4 percent from last year
* Sees in 2015 slight increase in revenue Source text - bit.ly/1bCcbwm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.