May 8 Eurocommercial Properties NV :

* Net property income for the nine months to March 31, 2015 was 107.9 million euros ($120.9 million), compared with 110.7 million euros in the previous corresponding period

* 9 months total comprehensive income 41.4 million euros versus 59.2 million euros year ago

* Q3 total comprehensive loss of 4.3 million euros versus profit of 4.8 million euros year ago

* Total vacancies for the portfolio at March 31, 2015 represent 0.4 percent of rental income

* Total occupancy cost ratio for Eurocommercial galleries excluding hypermarkets and systembolaget at the end of the period was 8.1 percent overall when including VAT on the turnover

* Adjusted net asset value for March 31, 2015 was 36.80 euros per depositary receipt compared with 36.45 euros at December 31, 2014 and 35.85 euros at March 31, 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1IlBPUP

