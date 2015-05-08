May 8 OGK-2 OJSC :

* Recommends FY 2014 dividend of 0.00814151591815 rouble a share or 860.6 million roubles ($16.96 million) in total

* Record date is June 25 Source text - bit.ly/1Rji2YL

Further company coverage: ($1 = 50.7400 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)