UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 8 Vivanco Gruppe AG :
* Q1 operating EBITDA flat at 0.8 million euros ($898,640.00)
* Goal is to achieve a net profit of more than 1 million euros for 2015
* Q1 revenue 19.1 million euros, up 1.5 percent over last year
* Q1 net loss 0.3 million euros versus profit of 0.1 million euros year ago Source text - bit.ly/1F9nn1u Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.