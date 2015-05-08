May 8 Vivanco Gruppe AG :

* Q1 operating EBITDA flat at 0.8 million euros ($898,640.00)

* Goal is to achieve a net profit of more than 1 million euros for 2015

* Q1 revenue 19.1 million euros, up 1.5 percent over last year

* Q1 net loss 0.3 million euros versus profit of 0.1 million euros year ago Source text - bit.ly/1F9nn1u Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)