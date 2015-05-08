May 8 Deutsche Real Estate AG :

* Consolidated income for the first three months of 2015 amounted to 0.7 million euros ($786,800.00) after 0.4 million euros in the same period last year

* For fiscal 2015, the management board maintains its forecast to achieve an adjusted EBITDA slightly over the prior-year level

* Q1 financial result improved from -4.4 million euros to -2.2 million euros