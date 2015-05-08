May 8 RusHydro OJSC :
* Signs agreement with China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG)
on cooperation with view of establishing of a joint venture (JV)
for operation of Nizhne-Bureyskaya HPP
* The parties agreed to carry out technical, economical and
legal due diligence of the Nizhne-Bureyskaya HPP to determine
the economic efficiency of the project with a view to establish
the JV to finalize construction and to operate the power
generation facility after its completion
* Says funding of the Nizhne-Bureyskaya HPP in 2014 amounted
to 8.9 billion roubles ($175.72 million), including VAT
($1 = 50.6500 roubles)
