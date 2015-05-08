May 8 RusHydro OJSC :

* Signs agreement with China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG) on cooperation with view of establishing of a joint venture (JV) for operation of Nizhne-Bureyskaya HPP

* The parties agreed to carry out technical, economical and legal due diligence of the Nizhne-Bureyskaya HPP to determine the economic efficiency of the project with a view to establish the JV to finalize construction and to operate the power generation facility after its completion

* Says funding of the Nizhne-Bureyskaya HPP in 2014 amounted to 8.9 billion roubles ($175.72 million), including VAT

Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 50.6500 roubles)