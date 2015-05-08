BRIEF-Leo Group to invest 160 mln yuan to set up life insurance JV
* Says it plans to invest 160 million yuan ($23.23 million) to set up life insurance JV
May 8 Banca Finnat Euramerica SpA :
* Q1 net comision income 10.5 million euros ($11.79 million) versus 5.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 earnings margin stands at 15.15 million euros, up by 22 pct
* Q1 total group assets under management reached 12 billion euros, rising by 35 pct
* Q1 net profit 2 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
