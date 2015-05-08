UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 8 e-Kiosk SA :
* Q1 revenue 8.1 million zlotys ($2.24 million) versus 4.5 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 operating profit 338,535 zlotys versus 612,983 zlotys last year
* Q1 net profit 231,262 zlotys versus 447,251 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6090 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.