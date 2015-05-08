May 8 Optizen Labs SA :

* Jacek Czynajtis has his stake in the company increased to 19.89 percent from 14.16 percent, following Optizen Lab's capital increase

* The number of shares owned by Czynajtis has risen to 1,645,171 from 821,340 Source text for Eikon:

