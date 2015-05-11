May 11 Hochdorf Holding AG :

* Dividend increase to 3.70 Swiss francs ($3.96) confirmed

* Conversion price for conversion loan will be adjusted in context of higher dividend with effect from May 15, 2015

* New conversion price is now 123.10 Swiss francs (previously 123.80 Swiss francs)