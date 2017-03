May 11 Afren Plc

* Board has decided, at expiration of 30 day grace period under its 2019 bonds, not to pay approximately us$12.8m of interest which was due on 8 april 2015

* Committee has no current intention to take enforcement action with respect to 2019 notes held by its members

* Any accrued but unpaid interest on 2016 and 2019 bonds will be refinanced as part of reorganisation of group's debt facilities