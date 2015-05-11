BRIEF-Online part of Jiangsu Lopal Tech's Shanghai IPO oversubscribed
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 6,532.2 times amount on offer
May 11 Media 6 SA :
* H1 revenue 30.2 million euros ($33.7 million) versus 24.8 million euros year ago
* Q2 revenue 16.9 million euros versus 14.7 million euros year ago
* The current order book does not confirm a similar trend in the coming months
Source text: bit.ly/1KzzFhK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8967 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, March 26 Many German companies doubt the good conditions in Europe's largest economy will last as they fear disruption from new technologies, the head of the Munich-based Ifo economic institute told the Suedkurier newspaper.