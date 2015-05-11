BRIEF-Air Canada announces renewal of shareholder rights plan
* Air canada - renewed rights plan includes amendments to take into consideration changes to take-over bid rules that came into force in canada on may 9, 2016
May 11 Leclanche SA :
* Leclanche and Litarion (an Electrovaya company) announce a supply agreement for graphite NMC lithium-ion electrodes
* Agreement is result of several months of joint collaboration and sees two of Europe's largest lithium ion production capacities increasing their collaboration
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring