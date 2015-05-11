May 11 Nedbank Group Ltd

* First quater 2015 trading update

* Expectation of organic growth in diluted headline earnings per share in 2015 to be above nominal GDP growth remains unchanged

* Net interest income for three months ended 31 March 2015 (" period") increased 4,4% to R5 811m

* Net interest margin narrowed to 3,41% (q1 2014: 3,57%)

* Total advances growth of 16,0% (annualised) to r637,2bn