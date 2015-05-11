UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
May 11 Nedbank Group Limited
* Non-Interest revenue (NIR) increased 18,1% to R5 318m (q1 2014: R4 505m)
* Expectation of organic growth in diluted headline earnings per share in 2015 to be above nominal GDP growth remains unchanged
* Credit loss ratio of 80bps (Q1 2014: 89bps) is at low end of our through-- cycle target range
* Interest rates are currently expected to increase by 25 basis points in last quarter of year
* Net interest income for three months ended 31 March 2015 (" period") increased 4,4% to R5 811m (Q1 2014: R5 566m)
* Economic conditions in sa remained weak in q1 as benefits of lower oil prices and benign interest rates were largely offset by electricity supply constraints, negatively impacting business confidence
* Q1 net interest margin narrowed to 3,41% (Q1 2014: 3,57%),
* Currently anticipates that SA gross domestic product (gdp) will grow by 2,2% in 2015, with risk remaining on downside Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.