May 11 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc :

* Group organic sales rose 4 pct in four months ended April 30

* Americas, industrial production growth has weakened in North America and remains negative in South America

* Growth in industrial production and global economy generally has further eased, continuing slow down in growth through H2 2014, in both developed and especially emerging markets

* Markets in Asia Pacific have shown further slowing of industrial production growth, particularly in China, Korea and Australasia