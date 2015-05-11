May 11 Elisa Oyj :

* Elisa made a tender offer to all shareholders in Anvia at a price of 2,000 euros ($2,233.00) per share from April 15, 2015 to May 8, 2015

* Finnish government was one of sellers

* Says continues tender offer with same terms until May 15, 2015

