BRIEF-Online part of Jiangsu Lopal Tech's Shanghai IPO oversubscribed
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 6,532.2 times amount on offer
May 11 Publicis Groupe SA :
* ZenithOptimedia acquires Czech & Slovak performance agency B2B group
* Agency will be aligned with Performics, ZenithOptimedia`s global performance marketing network
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 6,532.2 times amount on offer
BERLIN, March 26 Many German companies doubt the good conditions in Europe's largest economy will last as they fear disruption from new technologies, the head of the Munich-based Ifo economic institute told the Suedkurier newspaper.