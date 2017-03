May 11 Tethys Petroleum Ltd

* Strategic review process is progressing well, with a number of new parties expressing an interest in near term financing options

* Provides an update on strategic review process and on-going discussions with Sinohan Oil and Gas Investment Number 6 B.V

* Continues to conduct discussions with Sinohan and at this time remains confident that an amicable resolution can be reached between parties on these matters

* Demand for payment related to sale and purchase agreement has been received from Sinohan