May 11 Competition and Markets Authority:

* Has decided that Greene King acquisition by Spirit Pub may be expected to result in substantial lessening of competition within United Kingdom

Greene King Plc and Spirit Pub Company Plc have until 18 May 2015 to offer an undertaking to CMA