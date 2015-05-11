May 11 Vilkyskiu Pienine AB :

* Consolidated sales of company for April 2015 amounted to 5.7 million euros ($6.36 million), down 29%

* Sales of company for period January 2015 - April 2015 amounted to 25.3 million euros, down 30%

* Decrease in turnover was determined by sale prices of dairy products in export markets, which were the lowest within the past several years Source text: bit.ly/1zSyGJ1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)