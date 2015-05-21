Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 21 Tradedoubler AB
* Gravity4 says has pulled back its bid for Sweden's Tradedoubler - Swedish news agency direkt citing e-mail from Gravity4 chairman and CEO
* Tradedoubler and Gravity4 not immediately available for comment
* Tradedoubler has previously not confirmed that a formal bid has been made by Gravity4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order