May 11 Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd

* Acquisition of the business assets of saint pie proprietary limited

* Rhodes food will acquire business of saint pie from saint pie for an aggregate cash consideration of r20,000,000

* Rhodes food group proprietary limited ("rhodes food") and saint pie have entered into an agreement

* Deal for cash consideration plus value of business liabilities of saint pie of approximately r7 million

* Acquisition will enable rhodes food to extend its pie business operations by adding this additional well established pie brand

* Oard of rfg is of opinion that acquisition presents an attractive investment opportunity

* Board of rfg is of view that good synergies will arise from acquisition

* Saint pie seen to generate about sixty million rand of revenue in current financial year to sept and 4 million rand of ebitda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)