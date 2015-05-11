Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 11 Alcatel-lucent SA :
* Alcatel-Lucent and GoTo Networks to build Australia West Express undersea cable system connecting Australia, Africa and Middle East
* System is planned to be ready for service by end of 2016, and will have an ultimate design capacity of 20 tbit/s
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1ARAbCs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order