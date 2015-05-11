May 11 Axway Software SA :

* Terms of office as director and chief executive officer of Christophe Fabre will expire at general shareholders' meeting to be held on June 22

* Selection process has therefore been initiated to appoint a new chief executive officer

* Discussions are underway with Jean-Marc Lazzari to succeed Christophe Fabre