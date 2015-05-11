Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 11 Axway Software SA :
* Terms of office as director and chief executive officer of Christophe Fabre will expire at general shareholders' meeting to be held on June 22
* Selection process has therefore been initiated to appoint a new chief executive officer
* Discussions are underway with Jean-Marc Lazzari to succeed Christophe Fabre Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order