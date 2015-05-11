BRIEF-Air Canada announces renewal of shareholder rights plan
* Air canada - renewed rights plan includes amendments to take into consideration changes to take-over bid rules that came into force in canada on may 9, 2016
May 11 Tarkett SA :
* Announces that through its Beynon subsidiary, it acquires California Track and Engineering
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Air canada - renewed rights plan includes amendments to take into consideration changes to take-over bid rules that came into force in canada on may 9, 2016
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring