May 11 Aures Technologies SA :

* Select Service Partner (SSP) has chosen Aures Group's Yuno point-of-sale terminals for EPOS management and till operations in its concessions

* First phase of this project has already started and involves replacing and rolling out over 400 aures systems in france by end of year

* SSP group eventually plans to roll out almost 4,000 Aures terminals worldwide

