May 12 EVS Broadcast Equipment SA :

* Q1 revenue of 24.1 million euros ($26.9 million), down 18.7 pct excluding event rentals and at constant currency

* Q1 net profit group share 4.8 million euros, down 32.5 pct

* 2015 revenue likely to be in range of 100 million euros to 115 million euros

* Sees 4.2 million euros order book for 2016 and beyond

* Sees Opex is expected to grow at high single digit versus 2014

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)