UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Asia Resource Minerals Plc :
* General meeting update
* Board of ARMS is engaging with ACE and evaluating ACE cash offer
* Board believes that this objective is achieved by recapitalisation under which NRH has committed to underwrite $100 million of new equity
* Ace cash offer is conditional and there is uncertainty as to whether conditions to Ace cash offer will be capable of being satisfied
* Group is facing a requirement to make a principal repayment of $450 million in July 2015 of 2015 notes
* Currently does not have sufficient cash resources to make a principal repayment on notes
* Board has stated its aim to deliver a long-term sustainable capital structure for group
* Unless NRH otherwise agrees, under NRH's subscription agreement such general meeting must occur by 31 May 2015.
* Further announcement with regard to Ace cash offer will be made in due course
* Intends to adjourn again that meeting for an indefinite period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.