May 11 Asia Resource Minerals Plc :
* General meeting update
* Board of ARMS is engaging with ACE and evaluating ACE cash
offer
* Board believes that this objective is achieved by
recapitalisation under which NRH has committed to underwrite
$100 million of new equity
* Ace cash offer is conditional and there is uncertainty as
to whether conditions to Ace cash offer will be capable of being
satisfied
* Group is facing a requirement to make a principal
repayment of $450 million in July 2015 of 2015 notes
* Currently does not have sufficient cash resources to make
a principal repayment on notes
* Board has stated its aim to deliver a long-term
sustainable capital structure for group
* Unless NRH otherwise agrees, under NRH's subscription
agreement such general meeting must occur by 31 May 2015
* Further announcement with regard to Ace cash offer will be
made in due course
* Intends to adjourn again that meeting for an indefinite
period
