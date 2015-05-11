UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Kristal Kola :
* Q1 revenue of 11.8 million lira ($4.38 million) versus 10.2 million lira year ago
* Q1 net profit of 284,794 lira versus 122,990 lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6920 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.