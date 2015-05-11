UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Silverline Endustri :
* Q1 net loss of 574,903 lira ($213,686.81) versus profit of 767,129 lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 29.1 million lira versus 28.7 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6904 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.