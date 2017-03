May 11 Baader Bank AG :

* Uto Baader, founder and current chairman, will step down with effect from June 30, 2015

* Nico Baader appointed as new chairman of executive board and board expanded to four members

* Nico Baader will take over role of chairman of executive board with effect from July 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)