UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO May 12 Bakkafrost
* Bakkafrost q1 operational ebit dkk 235 million (Reuters poll dkk 176 million)
* Expects to harvest 49,000-51,000 tonnes in 2015 versus feb estimate 49,000-51,000 (poll 49,600)
* Forecast for smolt release in 2015 is 10.4 million pieces
* Global supply growth is expected to be limited in 2015 to around 5% and only 2-4% in 2016
* A high equity ratio with the Group's bank financing and the issuance of bonds makes Bakkafrost's financial situation strong. This enables Bakkafrost to carry out its investment plans to further focus on strengthening the Group, M&A, organic growth opportunities and fulfil its dividend policy in the future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.